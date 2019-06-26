Home

Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens
1698 Deer Run Drive
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404-2452
(928) 855-4085
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens
1698 Deer Run Drive
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404-2452
Frieda J. Gaugler


Frieda J. Gaugler Obituary
rieda Jakobine Gaugler

October 17, 1920 – June 23, 2019

Frieda was born October 17, 1920 in Norden, Germany. Frieda was a beloved wife,

mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and a great-great-grandmother. We will all miss her. She was a beautiful lady.

She and her husband, Russell Gaugler, moved to Lake Havasu in 1986. Frieda was a chef all her life. She worked at the Elks Lodge as their chef until she retired.

Frieda is survived by her son, Frank Gaugler; his wife, Donna Gaugler; daughter-in-law, Laura Blatt; 4 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Frieda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russel Gaugler; her son, Wolfgang J. Blatt; and grandson, Corey Hayden Blake Garraway.

A Graveside committal services will be held at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019
