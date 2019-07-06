|
Frieda Keglovitz Cope, age 99, of Luther Crest, Allentown, PA, passed away on July 4, 2019. She was born on November 30, 1919, in Allentown, PA. Frieda was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Keglovitz. Frieda was a loving wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family and attending church. She was a member of Hope United Church of Christ in Allentown.
She is survived by her son, James M. Cope of Bethlehem, PA, Three Grandchildren, Donna Jean Eltringham of Dublin, OH, Catherine Jean Clemens of Larchmont, NY and Michael William Cope of Ardmore, PA and Great-Grandchildren, Tyler and Alexandra Eltringham and Emily and Ashley Clemens. Frieda is predeceased by her husband, William J. Cope, with whom she shared 74 years of marriage, Sisters, Josephine and Helen, Brothers, Frank and Rudolph Keglovitz and a Daughter-In-Law, Sandra J. Cope.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. See additional information at www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 6, 2019