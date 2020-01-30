|
|
Fuad E. Jarrah of Allentown, loving father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 81 with his family by his side. He was a graduate of Lehigh University with a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering, and worked as a city engineer under Mayor Joseph Daddona. He was a pillar in the Syrian community in Allentown and was the founder of the Arab American Cultural Association.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Suhaila Barber; five children Samia and Tarik Haddad, Lorraine and Robert Branton, Dana Cavallo, Suzanne and Dabbah Kassis and Danny and Jehan Jarrah. He also had 17 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services: viewing Saturday, Feb. 1 starting at 9:00 a.m. in St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown Pa. 18102, with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment following at Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Orthodox Church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020