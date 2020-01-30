Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
1011 Catasauqua Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
1011 Catasauqua Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fuad Jarrah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fuad E. Jarrah

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fuad E. Jarrah Obituary
Fuad E. Jarrah of Allentown, loving father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 81 with his family by his side. He was a graduate of Lehigh University with a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering, and worked as a city engineer under Mayor Joseph Daddona. He was a pillar in the Syrian community in Allentown and was the founder of the Arab American Cultural Association.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Suhaila Barber; five children Samia and Tarik Haddad, Lorraine and Robert Branton, Dana Cavallo, Suzanne and Dabbah Kassis and Danny and Jehan Jarrah. He also had 17 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services: viewing Saturday, Feb. 1 starting at 9:00 a.m. in St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown Pa. 18102, with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment following at Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Orthodox Church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fuad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now