1/
Furn J. Fuhrman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Furn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Furn J. Fuhrman, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Fountain Hill. Furn was the husband of Claudine (Horne) Fuhrman with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Furn worked as a Draftsman for the Bethlehem Steel. He honorably served his country in The United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member at Emmanuel E. C Church of Bethlehem. Furn enjoyed fishing and camping and above all spending time with family.

Survivors: In addition to his wife Claudine, Furn will be lovingly remembered by his son, Glen Fuhrman and wife Cathy; daughters, Joy Hill and Karen Monastra and husband David; brother, John Fuhrman and wife Sharon; sisters, Iris Weller and Patsy Lins and grandchildren, Carly and Alex Fuhrman and David and Jesse Monastra. Furn is preceded in death by his brother, William Fuhrman and cousin, Reed Kahley who was like a brother.

Services: Services are private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Emmanuel E. C Church, 75 East Union Blvd Bethlehem, PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved