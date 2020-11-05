Furn J. Fuhrman, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Fountain Hill. Furn was the husband of Claudine (Horne) Fuhrman with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Furn worked as a Draftsman for the Bethlehem Steel. He honorably served his country in The United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member at Emmanuel E. C Church of Bethlehem. Furn enjoyed fishing and camping and above all spending time with family.
Survivors: In addition to his wife Claudine, Furn will be lovingly remembered by his son, Glen Fuhrman and wife Cathy; daughters, Joy Hill and Karen Monastra and husband David; brother, John Fuhrman and wife Sharon; sisters, Iris Weller and Patsy Lins and grandchildren, Carly and Alex Fuhrman and David and Jesse Monastra. Furn is preceded in death by his brother, William Fuhrman and cousin, Reed Kahley who was like a brother.
Services: Services are private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Emmanuel E. C Church, 75 East Union Blvd Bethlehem, PA 18018.