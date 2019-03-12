G. Alvin Lynn, 83, formerly of Cherryville, PA passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, PA. Born on September 23, 1935 in Nescopeck, PA, he was the son of the late Alfred Lynn and the late Letha (Hontz) Lynn. He was the husband of June (Reese) Lynn for 63 years. Alvin was a graduate of Penn State University. He was employed by Northampton Area School District as an Industrial Arts Teacher for over 35 years before retiring in 1997. He was a Scoutmaster for 33 years for Troop 93 and was registered for 52 years. He took many trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He served on the Minsi Trails Council for many years and earned the Silver Beaver Award. He was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church in Cherryville and went on many mission trips and enjoyed helping with the church's big yard sale.Surviving along with his wife are son, Richard R. & Rana Lynn of Rio Rancho, NM, brother, Wilson Lynn of Benton, PA, sister, Janince wife of Gary Fairman of Oxford, PA; grandchildren, Shelby and Ian; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Eugene Lynn.A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mt. Dr. Cherryville, PA 18035 with the Rev. Dwight Addington officiating. Interment will follow in Lemon Cemetery, Greenwood Twp, PA. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday prior to the service at the church. Contributions: may be made to Church Memorial Fund C/O Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue Northampton, PA 18067. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary