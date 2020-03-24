|
G. Joan (Scheetz) Finkbeiner, 85, wife of the late Clarence Finkbeiner, of Finland, PA, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home.
Survivors: Children, Douglas L., Eric S. (Linda), and Joanne (Thomas) Trumbetas; Granddaughters, Krystal, Nisha and Daria; and Brother, Robert (Patricia) Scheetz.
Services: Memorial, to be announced in late Spring, St. Stephen's UCC, Perkasie.
Memorials: American , 968 Postal Rd., Ste. 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or www.stroke.org
Arrangements: Bernard Suess FH, Perkasie, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020