BERNARD SUESS FUNERAL HOME
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
G. Joan Finkbeiner

G. Joan Finkbeiner Obituary
G. Joan (Scheetz) Finkbeiner, 85, wife of the late Clarence Finkbeiner, of Finland, PA, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home.

Survivors: Children, Douglas L., Eric S. (Linda), and Joanne (Thomas) Trumbetas; Granddaughters, Krystal, Nisha and Daria; and Brother, Robert (Patricia) Scheetz.

Services: Memorial, to be announced in late Spring, St. Stephen's UCC, Perkasie.

Memorials: American , 968 Postal Rd., Ste. 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or www.stroke.org

Arrangements: Bernard Suess FH, Perkasie, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020
