TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Gabriele Sittler
Gabriele Sittler, 84, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Walter H. Sittler to whom she was married for 60 years. Born in Rabafuzes, Hungary, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Mikos) Fischl. She was a seamstress for various clothing mills in the Lehigh Valley. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown.

She is survived by her husband, Walter; son John W. and wife, Diana; sister Ann Jelosits; three grandchildren, Andrew, Edward and Cristy; a great-granddaughter, Scarlett. She was predeceased by brother, Rudolph.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, August 9, 2019 in Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019
