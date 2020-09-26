Gail L. Forte, 69, of Andreas, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late James and R. Beryl (Gross) Minnich. She was of Protestant faith. Prior to retiring, she was employed at Kraft Foods, Fogelsville, for 40 years. She was a member of the Lehighton Orioles # 183. Gail enjoyed traveling, gardening, camping and trips to the casino. She loved her dogs Rocky and Charlie. She was very artistic and great at decorating. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Jeremy, and two brothers, James and David. Surviving are her companion of 10 years, Randy L. Fritz, Andreas; three daughters, Jennifer, wife of Kevin Schwartz, of Winfield, Allyson, wife of Matt Ketteringham, of Baltimore, MD, and Krista Lenig, of New Tripoli; sister, Lois, wife of Mike Ring, of Allentown; six grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 8pm on Wednesday, September 30, at the Hartman Funeral Home with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Call from 6-8pm. Private interment. Contributions may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lehighton Orioles and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com
.