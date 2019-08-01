|
Gail Seidel Levine died surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 29th, after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Easton, Pennsylvania on September 12th, 1947 to Reba and Irvin Seidel, founders of Seidel's Shoes.
She graduated from Ithaca College with a B.S. in Physical Therapy and set about a 40-year career as a physical therapist. Patients loved her result-oriented, thoughtful approach. She opened SPOT Rehab in Allentown in the mid-1980's and it soon became a booming practice, which she ran with great joy until she set off to find her next adventure. She ultimately settled in Florida, near the ocean, the warmth and her beloved son Michael. She enjoyed frequent trips to and from New York to spend time with her daughter, Beth.
An activist at heart, Gail was the regional campaign manager for the Gary Hart campaign in 1984, held leadership roles within Jewish Federation of Allentown, and was the one of first non-physicians to be a member of the Maimonides Society there.
A loving and energetic grandmother, Gail adored her four grandchildren and will be remembered for her warmth and for making them belly laugh with her antics. She was exuberant and kind and irreverent and believed wholeheartedly in having a good time.
Pre-deceased by her parents and also by her beloved brother, Richard Seidel, Gail is survived by her son, Michael Levine, her daughter-in-law, Jillian Levine and their daughters, Skylar and Lily Levine, of Boca Raton, Florida, as well as by her daughter, Beth Ain, her son-in-law, Jonathan Ain and their children, Grace and Elijah Ain, of Port Washington, New York.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or to whoever is running against Trump.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2019