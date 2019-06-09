Gail Boutross Scott of Bethlehem, PA, passed away June 6, 2019. She was 76.She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Scott, along with her three children and their spouses: Jennifer Kearney and husband John, K. William Scott and wife Jennifer, and Danielle Griffith and husband Scott. Also surviving are her grandchildren Madeline, Grace, Arthur, Emily, Rowan, Katherine, Chloe and Daisy, along with her siblings Suzanne (and husband Alex), Michael (and wife Diana), Edward and Diana. She was predeceased by her sisterChristina (and also by her husband, Kevin).The daughter of Edward and Ann Boutross, Gail was born in Brooklyn, attended St. Saviour School in Park Slope, and began a career in advertising at the Doyle Dane agency in New York. After marriage, she made her home in Somerset, NJ, where she was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church and co-founded Everyday Kitchen, a catering service whose clients included Rutgers Preparatory School. In retirement, Gail moved to Bethlehem, where she reveled in grandchildren, organized community social events, and was a congregant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 11, at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund for seriously disabled children, at 580 Virginia Dr., Suite 110, Fort Washington, PA 19034 or at www.dolanfund.org. Condolences may be sent to pearsonfh.com Published in Morning Call on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary