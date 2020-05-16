Galen L. Freed, 70, of Slatington, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twsp. He was the husband of Susan (Rambo) Freed. Born in Sellersville on April 9, 1950, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Grayce (Stump) Freed. Galen was employed by the County of Lehigh for over 30 years, working in various capacities, including in the tax assessment department. He was actively involved in the community, being a member of Boy Scouts Troop 66, Voice of the Eagle for the Eagles Scouts, long time Slatington Borough Council member and former president, and was a member of AA. Galen was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington.



In addition to his wife Susan, Galen is survived by a son Trevor Freed of Slatington; daughter: Erin and husband Jesse Snyder of Palmerton; Grandchildren: Kayleigh & Emma; Brother: Jerry Freed; Sisters: Colleen Freed & Lisa Freed; Niece: Rachel; Nephew: Jim. Sister-in-law: Gracie Freed. He was pre-deceased by a brother Al Freed, and nephews Jason & JJ Freed.



Services will be held privately at this time, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Lehigh Food Bank, 7884 Center St, Emerald, PA 18080



