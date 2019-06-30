|
Gary A. Bonawitz, 69, of Perkiomenville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Born in Bethlehem, Gary was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Clark) Bonawitz. After graduating from high school, Gary went on to work for Bethlehem Steel Corp, working his way up to become the head roller in the 48 inch mill. He enjoyed playing poker, golfing and spending time with his animals.
Survivors: children Niki Melendez and her husband Brian of Allentown, Michael Bonawitz and his wife Betsy of Jensen Beach, FL; sisters Susanne Miller and her husband Matthew of Bethlehem, Cara Szemenyei and her husband Donald of Hellertown; grandchildren Michael, Kaitlin, MacKenna, Brianna and Emily. Gary was predeceased by his brother, David Bonawitz, in January 2019.
Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, at the Heights Athletic Association, 2345 Easton Ave, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: in lieu of flowers to: Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019