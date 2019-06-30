Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Heights Athletic Association
2345 Easton Ave
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bonawitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary A. Bonawitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary A. Bonawitz Obituary
Gary A. Bonawitz, 69, of Perkiomenville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Born in Bethlehem, Gary was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Clark) Bonawitz. After graduating from high school, Gary went on to work for Bethlehem Steel Corp, working his way up to become the head roller in the 48 inch mill. He enjoyed playing poker, golfing and spending time with his animals.

Survivors: children Niki Melendez and her husband Brian of Allentown, Michael Bonawitz and his wife Betsy of Jensen Beach, FL; sisters Susanne Miller and her husband Matthew of Bethlehem, Cara Szemenyei and her husband Donald of Hellertown; grandchildren Michael, Kaitlin, MacKenna, Brianna and Emily. Gary was predeceased by his brother, David Bonawitz, in January 2019.

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, at the Heights Athletic Association, 2345 Easton Ave, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

Contributions: in lieu of flowers to: Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Funeral Home
Download Now