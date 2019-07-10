|
|
Gary White, 72 of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, July 8, 2019. Gary was a member of St. Pauls Baptist Church of Bethlehem, RCI Services, and Lehigh Valley Conference of Churches. He was also a well known Barber in Allentown.
He is survived by his sister Eleanor White and nephew Chico White of Allentown, PA. Son James Alpha of Quakertown, PA and Daughters Elen Kline and Karrinda Quinones of Bethlehem, PA.
Daughter-in-law Angie Alpha and son-in-laws Vincent Kline and Jose Quinones.
10 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.
Services Provided by Allentown Cremation Services, LLC
Information regarding Memorial Services please contact Elen Kline at (610) 653-8246 or Karrinda Quinones at (484) 426-5892
Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019