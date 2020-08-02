85 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on July 30, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Born in Allentown, Gary married Irene A. Pavlacka on June 17, 1972. He worked for Chrysler First. Gary was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Whitehall, and the Golden Agers. He enjoyed watching baseball and football, watching his grandson play baseball, and going to the casinos with his wife. Surviving beside his wife Irene are: daughter Christine (Uhler) Hartner with husband Brian and their children Jessica, Ethan, and Josh; daughter Lorraine Kline with husband Thomas of Allentown and their children Lauren Adams with husband Timothy and their children Noah and Abel; Shaun Makdesi with his wife Jeanna and their children Grayson, Mila and Emma; Heather Drayton with her children Brenden, Kique Jr, Justice, Zaevion, Jaeden, Kaelani and Laelani; daughter Deborah Erney with husband Jeffrey of Reading and their sons Christopher Erney with wife Chelsea and their children Chloe and Charissa; Kyle Erney and his daughter Skylar; Matthew Erney; nephew Daniel Uhler and sister in law Diane Uhler, both of Florida; predeceased by his brother Donald Uhler. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick on Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:30 am in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. His family will receive guests starting at 10:30 am in the Church. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment private. Memorial contributions honoring Gary may be presented to the Church at the address listed above. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.



