Gary D. Mackes, 68, of Walnutport, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in his home. Gary was the husband of the late Gloria A. Mackes, who passed away in 2013. Born in Northampton County, he was the son of the late Evelyn F. Mackes. Gary worked for Paris Accessories for many years, retiring in 2015 as vice president of the company.
He is survived by a daughter: Corinne J. Mackes of Coplay; Son: Gary D. Mackes, Jr. and wife Claire of Albrightsville; grandchildren: Blake, Gwendolyn, Gabrielle, Garrett
A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington, with a calling period held prior from 10 to 11AM. Interment to follow service at Union Cemetery, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020