Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map

Gary D. Mackes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary D. Mackes Obituary
Gary D. Mackes, 68, of Walnutport, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in his home. Gary was the husband of the late Gloria A. Mackes, who passed away in 2013. Born in Northampton County, he was the son of the late Evelyn F. Mackes. Gary worked for Paris Accessories for many years, retiring in 2015 as vice president of the company.

He is survived by a daughter: Corinne J. Mackes of Coplay; Son: Gary D. Mackes, Jr. and wife Claire of Albrightsville; grandchildren: Blake, Gwendolyn, Gabrielle, Garrett

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington, with a calling period held prior from 10 to 11AM. Interment to follow service at Union Cemetery, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now