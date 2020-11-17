Gary DiPasquale, 75, of Easton, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House.Gary was born in Phillipsburg, NJ, a son of the late Albert and Anne (Cardinale) DiPasquale.Gary was married to the former Evelynda "Lindy" Haley, with whom he would have celebrated 46 years of marriage on November 17. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Kutztown University, class of 1967. He was a self-employed Entertainer, also known as Gary Dee. He performed with King Henry and the Showman for over 40 years, performing at locations such as Carnegie Hall and Las Vegas. He was the owner/operator of Al's Cleaners for over 25 years.Gary was a former member of the Optimist Club, the Musicians Union, International Fabricare Institute, and Le Tip.In addition to his wife, Gary will be lovingly remembered by a son Nicholas of Easton; a daughter Nina Kressley and husband Branden Van Aukan of Easton; grandchildren Mackenzie and Lorna. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Albert V. DiPasquale.Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with an additional calling hour on Friday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp.), followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Palmer Twp. Online condolences may be offered at