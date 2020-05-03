Gary E. Scheirer, 79, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He and his wife, Antoinette (Faust) Scheirer, shared more than 50 years of marriage.



Born in Catasauqua, he was the son of the late Earl and Edith (Laubach) Scheirer. Gary was a graduate of Dieruff High School. He worked at the Morning Call for 44 years in the Mailroom until retiring. Gary was a member of the former St. Michael's Church in Allentown. He loved the Dodgers and Cowboys and enjoyed playing in sports, participating on the Morning Call company teams for basketball, baseball and softball.



Survivors: His loving wife, Antoinette; son, Gary W. Scheirer and his wife Carli of Northampton; daughter, Kelly M. Horn and her husband Jeremy of Barto; brother, Gerald Scheirer of Allentown; grandson, Nathan Scheirer. Gary was preceded in death by brothers Melvin and Jay Scheirer, a sister Justine Scheirer and a granddaughter Madison Scheirer.



Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private and interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery in Allentown. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N. 19th Street, Allentown, PA 18104.



