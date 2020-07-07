Gary F. Toth, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was the husband of Rosalie (Krajcar) Toth. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Andrew and Eleanor (Fry) Toth. Gary, a 1960 graduate of Liberty High School and 1974 graduate of Temple University, honorably served six years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hermitage. Gary was a passionate supporter of youth sports, especially soccer. For 30 plus years, he coached and refereed youth soccer and coordinated the Lehigh Valley Youth Soccer League's annual Soccer Scholar Athlete program. In 2011, he was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Soccer Hall of Fame. Gary was also active in the Keystone State Games, Eastern PA Soccer Referees Association, Bethlehem Boys' Club Fraternity and the North End Wanderers Athletic Association. He was also involved with the Bethlehem-Tondabayashi Sister City Commission. For the past 12 years, he was a volunteer with the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, helping seniors complete their tax returns. Gary was a draftsman at Bethlehem Steel, taught at Middle Bucks Vo-Tech School, and was an estimator at AJ Trunzo Inc.
In addition to his wife, Rosalie, he is survived by his daughter, Michele Stanten, husband Andrew, and grandchildren Jacob and Mia of Coopersburg, and his son, Michael, wife Gillian, and grandchildren Lila and Eliot of Burlington, VT. He is also survived by sister Joanne Gross of Stow, OH, and brother Robert Toth of Wichita, KS.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. Masks will be required to enter the funeral home and we ask social distancing practices be respected. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Gary's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
.