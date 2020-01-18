Home

Gary Fisher, 98 of Allentown, passed away on January 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Marian Dorney Fisher, son Ronald, and granddaughter Jennifer Branda. He is survived by brother Robert, sister Virginia Levan, daughters Marjorie Lichtenwalner and Susan Branda, son James, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. He served his country in the US Army at Birmingham AL. He was a purchasing agent for Lehigh Structural Steel for 26 years. He enjoyed watching the Eagles, the Yankees and the Phillies, but most importantly spending time with his family.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020
