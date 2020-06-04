Reverend Gary Franklin Koch, Sr. was handed over to God's eternal care Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.



He was born September 22, 1942, in Silver Creek New York, the son of Franklin Albert Koch and Bonnie Marie,nee Frank, Koch. He shared 77 years with friends and family. Gary is survived by his Brother James Koch, his two sons and their wives, Gary and Alison Koch, and Gregg and Christine Koch. Along with four grandchildren Rachael and her Husband Chad Oliver, Rebecca, Joseph and Gered Koch.



Gary graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1960 he was active with both the football and wrestling teams. From high school he went to Pennsylvania Military College. In college he participated in wrestling and was an ROTC cadet. Upon graduation he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. During his 10 years with the Army he served as an advisor to the Republic of South Vietnam's army, during which time he was awarded the Bronze Star medal, and the Gallantry Cross. He then went on to serve in the DMZ in South Korea. He completed his tour with the Army as an ROTC instructor at Lafayette College in Easton Pennsylvania.



In 1972 answering God's call he started classes at the Lutheran Theological Seminary, graduating in 1976. The congregation at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Hegins Pennsylvania, called Pastor Gary Koch to serve. As pastor he served congregations in the Northeast Pennsylvania synod and the Southwest Pennsylvania synod until his retirement.



Always quick with comfort or humor he will be profoundly missed by those who knew and loved him.



