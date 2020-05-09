Rest in peace Gary, with your Mum Dad and brother again. Your Australian family,
Uncle Tommy (dec) Aunt Coral x
Gary G. Druckenmiller, 70, of Pottstown and formerly of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born January 26, 1950 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Harold G. and Alice B. (Smith) Druckenmiller. Survivors: sister, Donna Smith, wife of David Howard. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.