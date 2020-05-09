Gary G. Druckenmiller
1950 - 2020
Gary G. Druckenmiller, 70, of Pottstown and formerly of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born January 26, 1950 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Harold G. and Alice B. (Smith) Druckenmiller. Survivors: sister, Donna Smith, wife of David Howard. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Rest in peace Gary, with your Mum Dad and brother again. Your Australian family,
Uncle Tommy (dec) Aunt Coral x
Coral Smith
Family
May 9, 2020
I have not seen Gary for over 40 years. But he was always kind to both of my parents. May he Rest In Peace.
David Druckenmiller
Family
