Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary H. Fisher

Send Flowers
Gary H. Fisher Obituary
Gary H. Fisher, 98 of Allentown, passed away on January 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Marian Dorney Fisher, son Ronald, and granddaughter Jennifer Branda. He is survived by brother Robert, sister Virginia Levan, daughters Marjorie Lichtenwalner and Susan Branda, son James, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, 2 nephews and 1 niece. He served his country in the US Army at Birmingham AL. He was a purchasing agent for Lehigh Structural Steel for 37 years. He enjoyed watching the Eagles, the Yankees and the Phillies, but most importantly spending time with his family.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -