Gary J. Voyden, 49, passed away on August 1, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, with his loving mother by his side and went directly into the arms of his father. He was the son of the late Ronald J. Voyden and Patricia A. (Greenzwieg) Voyden. Gary was a 1989 graduate of Salisbury School District. He worked for the former Grief Company in Allentown unloading trucks, and later worked for the Good Shepherd Homes in Allentown and Bethlehem. He was of the Catholic faith. Gary loved his iced black coffee and taking trips to the casino and truly valued his friendships with his co-workers and his former teacher, Mrs. Peggy Schall, from Salisbury School District.

In addition to his loving mother, survivors include cousins; long-time friends, Joan (Sanchez) Longtin and the Campbell family; neighbors, Linda and Marie; and his fur baby Miss Belle (Missy).

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be sent directly to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street Allentown, PA 18103. trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
