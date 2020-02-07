Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Locust Valley Chapel
5936 Locust Valley Rd.
Coopersburg, PA
Gary Joseph Haines


1958 - 2020
Gary Joseph Haines Obituary
Gary "Smokey" Haines, 61, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020 in his home with his loved ones by his side. Born August 28, 1958 in Canal Zone, Panama.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Carolyn Haines, step-daughters Keri and Lindsay, mother Irene, brothers, sisters, granddaughters and great grandson.

Memorial Service will be held on February 15, 2020 between the hours of 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Locust Valley Chapel, 5936 Locust Valley Rd., Coopersburg PA 18036.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to St. Lukes Hospice, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015 to help support families in need.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020
