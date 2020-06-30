Gary Joseph Tadayeski
1951 - 2020
Gary Joseph Tadayeski of Alburtis, PA went to be with the Lord June 27, 2020. Born April 30, 1951 in Fountain Hill Bethlehem PA. He was the son of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Bednarcek) Tadayeski. He was a 1970 graduate of Liberty High School and attended NCCC to study Horticulture, He was employed with several local nurseries. He was a member of Word of Life Church in Allentown. Gary was a very humble, loving soul. And loved by many especially by his friends at Applebee's where he frequented often.

He is survived by his sister, Dona wife of James Dry of Alburtis.

Memorial Service: 2:00 pm Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Rd. Breinigsville PA 18031. Calling will begin at 1:00 pm. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Word of Life Church 3055 College Heights Blvd Allentown PA 18104.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
JUL
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
