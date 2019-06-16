|
|
Gary Kiefer
After a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer Gary Kiefer passed away on June 14, 2019. He and his loving wife Laura (Rosner) Kiefer had been married for 46 years and Gary was predeceased by his mother Sophie and brother Paul. He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife, Sons: Jonathan and wife Sarah of Nazareth, Justin and wife Cassy of Emmaus, Brother William and wife Jinny of Millville, Grandsons who were the light of his life Gavin and Colby and step Grandson Christopher and his beloved dog Lulu. Services are Private. Contributions can be made to or to the Lehigh County Humane Society.
Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019