Gary L. Hartman
1951 - 2020
Gary Lynn Hartman, 69, of Lower Macungie, PA passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1951 in Salamanca, New York, the son of the late Lowell William Hartman and Dorothy Huntsman, now of Ephrata, PA.

Gary graduated from Ephrata High School in 1969, and Juniata College in 1973 Gary spent his career teaching Chemistry and Natural Science and coaching sports in the Souderton, PA, school district. He was an avid fly fisherman, golfer, and tennis player, and enjoyed birdwatching, nature photography, and spending time outdoors.

He leaves behind his wife Lauren Margaret Hartman (Leigh) his son Andrew Hartman and his wife, Victoria, and his grandson Parker of Roslynn Heights, NY; his daughter, Aimee Hartman Ferloin, and her husband, Vinnie, of Erie, PA; brother Dr. Craig Hartman and his wife Jan of Altoona, PA; brother Jeff Hartman and his wife Denise of Ephrata, PA; sister Diane Wealand and her husband Kevin of Ephrata PA; and many cousins and nieces. Gary's life was truly enriched by his dear and loyal friends Frank Motaka, Darryl Smith, and Gary Freed. Lauren wishes to thank their many kind neighbors at Wild Cherry Knoll along with her sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Daniel Jones, whose support during this difficult time allowed Lauren to care for Gary at home.

Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life Service is postponed until Spring.

Memorial donations may be made to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. at projecthealingwaters.org

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
August 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Donna and Jerry Reilly
Friend
