Gary Lee Raudabaugh age 69 of Whitehall died in his home December 29th.
Born in Carlisle Pennsylvania Nov 29 of 1950 he labored as a certified master plumber and owner of Raudabaugh Plumbing and Heating in Allentown for over 30 years. Gary enjoyed hunting, camping, butchering, riding motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. Gary had many Rottweilers, all named Rocky.
Son of the late Doris and Delmar F Raudabaugh Sr; Gary is survived by his long time partner Kim Borger and her son Ryan with whom he resided; brother Delmar F Raudabaugh Jr and wife Marianne; sisters Cheryl Bryfogle and husband Keith; Judy Guth and husband Tom; Lisa Raudabaugh; sons Joel Raudabaugh and wife Nicki; Chad Raudabaugh and wife Amanda; daughter Keshua Breidinger and husband Jason; grandchildren Zachery, Meadow, Macey, Luke and Adin; and nephews Delmar, Haley, Keith and Connor.
Family members will be gathering in private celebration of his life.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020