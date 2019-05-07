Gary L. Ritter, 75, of Bethlehem passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest in Salisbury Twp. He was born in Allentown, the son of the late Truman and Sadie (Roth) Ritter. He was the husband of Grace (Byington) Ritter. They celebrated 52 years of marriage on April 8th. Gary served his country in the US Navy from 1964-1968 during the Vietnam War. He retired from Verizon in 2002.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Grace, sister Darlene Dimmick and husband Maurice of Northampton, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his half brother, William Krumanocker.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Prager Cancer Assistance Fund in c/o LVHN Office of Philanthropy 2100 Mack Blvd. Box 1883 Allentown, PA 18105-1883. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary