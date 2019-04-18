Gary Lee Royer, 58, of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born in Sellersville he was the son of Judith (Mease) Royer and the late Arthur Royer. Gary was the loving husband of Ann (Bird) Royer with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. Gary worked as a welder for General Dynamic Electric Boat. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow, Cub Scout and Boy Scout Master as well as a troop leader. Gary provided his leadership skills and expertise to Camp Minsi's OA programs and "Minsi Village". He was known to many as a scouter, leader, teacher, mentor, story teller, and craftsman. SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Ann and mother Judith, Gary will be lovingly remembered by his son Christopher Royer and wife Shannon; daughters Sheri Royer and companion Mike Smith and Elizabeth Royer and companion Jahn Schafer; brother Thomas Royer and wife Carol; sisters Diana Anderson and husband William and Brenda Mannon and husband Brett; grandchildren Randy Fisher, Mary Jane Fisher, Kirstin Fisher, William Gugger, Alexander Royer, Stefania Smith and Arthur Royer. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Gary was predeceased by his brother Timothy Royer and sister Stacy DeLoza. SERVICES: Private and at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with Gary's arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Carbon County Environmental Education Center, 151 E White Bear Dr, Summit Hill, PA 18250 or Mauch Chunk Historical Society of Carbon County, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary