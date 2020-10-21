Gary Lee Ruhf, 73, of Allentown died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp. He was born in Fountain Hill on December 10, 1946 to the late Dorothy Mae Marley and Edwin C. Reesemiller. He is a retired Staff Sergeant in the US Marine Corps. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Survivors: Children: Michael Eldon Ruhf, Heather Rebekah Ruhf; brother: David C Ruhf; grandchildren: Damien E. Ruhf-Salas, Michael H. Anthony, Joshua B. Ruhf; one great grandchild.
Services: Family and friends may call 6-7 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 326 Main Street, Hellertown followed by the service at 7 p.m. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, with military honors. Online memorial tributes: www.heintzelmancares.com
