1/1
GARY LEE RUHF
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Ruhf, 73, of Allentown died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp. He was born in Fountain Hill on December 10, 1946 to the late Dorothy Mae Marley and Edwin C. Reesemiller. He is a retired Staff Sergeant in the US Marine Corps. He was of the Lutheran faith.

Survivors: Children: Michael Eldon Ruhf, Heather Rebekah Ruhf; brother: David C Ruhf; grandchildren: Damien E. Ruhf-Salas, Michael H. Anthony, Joshua B. Ruhf; one great grandchild.

Services: Family and friends may call 6-7 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 326 Main Street, Hellertown followed by the service at 7 p.m. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, with military honors. Online memorial tributes: www.heintzelmancares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
07:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved