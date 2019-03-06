Gary R. Klimek 63, of Allentown passed away peacefully and with loved ones at his home on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was the husband of Kimberly LaBarre-Klimek. They were married for 29 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Richard G. And Isabel (Rader) Klimek. Gary was a 1973 graduate of William Allen High School. He was also was the owner of GK Contracting, a home improvement business for over 30 years. Gary was truly an avid sports fan. Throughout his youth, he was involved in many sports activities. After high school he played center field or first base for teams in the East Penn Fast-Pitch League. As baseball started to take it's toll on his body, he took up golf and loved attempting to improve his golf skills. He was also a very good darts and billiards player. He truly loved all aspects of sports. He was also a genuine animal lover and throughout their life together, he and his wife adopted many rescue dogs and stray cats in addition to their beloved Golden Retrievers. There would have been more animals had Gary not kept the brakes applied on Kim. They also enjoyed their many trips to Hilton Head where Gary could golf, and their Caribbean vacations, and also their shore trips with good friends. Unfortunately, many of their retirement plans were cut short. Gary was very loved, and will truly be missed by many.Survivors: Wife, Kimberly; Sister: Judy C. Piovesan and her husband Raymond of Allentown; Nephew: Brad Piovesan; Niece: Pamela Piovesan.Services: 11:30 am Saturday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 10 – 11:30 am Saturday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.comContributions: In lieu of flowers to any animal shelter or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary