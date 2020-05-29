Gary Robert Miller
Gary Robert Miller, 57, of Lehighton, died May 25th. He was the husband of Wanda (Meinhart) Miller. He was the son of Carol (Scheirer) Miller of Allentown and the late Leroy Miller.

He had worked at Silliman Truck Parts for 20 years and was currently employed at Collis Truck Parts, Northampton.

Survivors: wife, mother, son, Chris G. Miller; brothers, Kevin and Scott Miller; sister, Sharon Lang; nephews, Austin and Scott Miller Jr.; and an uncle, Homer Scheirer. Services are Private.

Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss Wanda and Chris
He was a good guy !
Jacquie Zalit
Friend
May 28, 2020
Wanda,
We are deeply saddened to hear about Gary. We are praying g for you and your family in your time of sorrow.
We miss you.
Michele and Garry Cornell
Friend
May 28, 2020
Sorry to here about Gary he was a good guy always friendly and was always a pleasure to talk to when we met at car shows or at work talked to him last week and it I will treasure our last conversation about his big boy toys he truly will be missed by all who new him Marty
Martin Podorsky
May 27, 2020
rest in peace Gary you were a good guy that will be missed by everyone who knew you
john leiby
