Gary Robert Miller, 57, of Lehighton, died May 25th. He was the husband of Wanda (Meinhart) Miller. He was the son of Carol (Scheirer) Miller of Allentown and the late Leroy Miller.



He had worked at Silliman Truck Parts for 20 years and was currently employed at Collis Truck Parts, Northampton.



Survivors: wife, mother, son, Chris G. Miller; brothers, Kevin and Scott Miller; sister, Sharon Lang; nephews, Austin and Scott Miller Jr.; and an uncle, Homer Scheirer. Services are Private.



