Gary W. Minnich, 73 years, of New Tripoli, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the widower of Sherry K. (Lutz) Minnich. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Fred and Jean (Fetherolf).
He was a maintenance mechanic and welder for what was the former Schaefer, then Strohs, and then Pabst Brewery in Fogelsville for 31 years. During that time Gary was a member of Teamsters Local 12. He also worked at the current Sam Adams Brewery for 5 years before retiring. Gary was a volunteer for New Tripoli Fire company in his early years and loved coaching Northwestern Youth Assoc baseball/softball when his children were young. He was a huge Phillies fan and loved attending IronPigs games with family. Gary honorably served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam.
Survivors: children, Tara A. Minnich of New Tripoli and Jason W. Minnich of Allentown.
Private Graveside services will take place in Ebenezer Cemetery in New Tripoli at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom Pet Adoption, 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, 18052.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.