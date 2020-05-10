Gary W. Minnich
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary W. Minnich, 73 years, of New Tripoli, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the widower of Sherry K. (Lutz) Minnich. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Fred and Jean (Fetherolf).

He was a maintenance mechanic and welder for what was the former Schaefer, then Strohs, and then Pabst Brewery in Fogelsville for 31 years. During that time Gary was a member of Teamsters Local 12. He also worked at the current Sam Adams Brewery for 5 years before retiring. Gary was a volunteer for New Tripoli Fire company in his early years and loved coaching Northwestern Youth Assoc baseball/softball when his children were young. He was a huge Phillies fan and loved attending IronPigs games with family. Gary honorably served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam.

Survivors: children, Tara A. Minnich of New Tripoli and Jason W. Minnich of Allentown.

Private Graveside services will take place in Ebenezer Cemetery in New Tripoli at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom Pet Adoption, 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, 18052.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Ebenezer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
May 10, 2020
My Sympathy to you both, Tara and Jason. I was your fathers Cousin and had lost touch over the years but thought of him often. I will always remember growing up at your grandparents house on the holiday and seeing the soft spoken Gary and your Mother Sherry. They were both very kind and caring people. My best wishes to you both during this difficult time.
Mary Minnich
Family
May 10, 2020
So sorry to read of Gary's passing. We enjoyed seeing him and chatting with him Sunday mornings at the Starlight and other diners -- before COVID-19. He was the cousin of our dear friend Fred and always pleasant to be around.
Bruce Wlazelek
May 10, 2020
tara and jason, i'm sorry for your loss...your father was a wonderful man. great to have worked with him at the brewery for so many years...he brought a lot of smiles to our faces. may he rest in peace.
God love you.
joseph yurko
Friend
May 10, 2020
worked with Gary for 30 years, great co worker. rest in peace Gary
David Sorrentino
May 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Tara and Jason, I worked with Gary at the brewery for many years. Gary was one of those good guys who never had a bad word to say about anyone, always laughing and joking, great sense of humor.
Victor Vince
Friend
May 10, 2020
Used to play baseball as a kid with Gary for the Grand Lawn Eagles. May he rest in peace. Your friend Roger.
Roger Newhard
Friend
May 10, 2020
Worked with Gary many yrs at Schaefer brewery . Was a great worker and friend, .sorry for your loss.
Rich Bernecker
Friend
May 9, 2020
I will always remember Gary for coaching my son Adams baseball teams. Gary was well liked by all of the kids and parents. When the kids were feeling down Gary brought them back up with his positive approach. He was always very patient with all of the kids. I remember Gary as a big man but very soft spoken and kind. Never heard Gary speak any negativity toward anyone. May he Rest In Peace!
Tom Banotai
Friend
May 9, 2020
I will always remember Gary for coaching my son Adams baseball teams. Gary was well liked by all of the kids and parents. When the kids were feeling down Gary brought them back up with his positive approach. He was always very patient with all of the kids. I remember Gary as a big man but very soft spoken and kind. Never heard Gary speak any negativity toward anyone. May he Rest In Peace!
Tom Banotai
Friend
May 9, 2020
Tara & Jason, please accept our condolences over your loss. Your dad was a well liked guy and will be missed by many. God bless?
Jim & Gloria Maley
Emmaus, Pa
May 9, 2020
Our families shared many great times and memories. Youre Dads sense of humor and easy going nature always made us smile. Our thoughts and prayers.
Dave Bettler
Friend
May 9, 2020
Tara and Jason, our thoughts are with you. No words are sufficient.
Kris and Eileen Wanamaker
Family
May 9, 2020
I will forever remember all the humor Gary brought to the room. Even after Sherry passed we were so blessed he stayed a close part of our family. I will miss you so so much
Kathy
Kathy Pummer
Brother
May 9, 2020
Tara & Jason,
I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. I admire how close you all were. That is something very special. I hope those loving memories will carry you through. Deepest sympathies~
Jes Ballas
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved