Gayle M. (Fisher) Vargas, 65, of Whitehall and formerly of Reading, passed away on December 3, 2020, in her residence. She was the loving wife of Steve G. Vargas. They celebrated their wedding anniversary this past July the 7th and loved each other for 30 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Gladys M. (Strunk) Smith. Gayle was a 1973 graduate of Wilson High School in West Lawn. She was employed by the Lehigh County Court administrative office for over 30 years. She loved riding horses, especially trail riding. She also enjoyed skiing and the beach. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her husband Steve, she is survived by three daughters, Nicole A., wife of Michael Stover, Elkins Park; Amanda L., wife of David Phillips, Springfield, VA; and Stephanie L., wife of Eric Lambert, Nazareth; grandchildren, Amelia & Harrison Stover; J. Coulson & Ander Phillips; and Micayla & Quinn Lambert. She is also survived by brothers, E. Charles Smith and wife, Rhea, Denver, PA; Robert C. Smith and wife, Roberta, West Lawn; and Michael C. Smith and wife, Sandra, West Lawn; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Gayle can be made to the Aneurysm and AVM Foundation at http://taafonline.org/in
honor of Johbis Keita. Johbis was Gayle's 4 year old great nephew who was lost to AVM in 2018. Brubaker Funeral Home Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Service details will be available on Gayle's Facebook page.