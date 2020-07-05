Gayle O. Hancock, 78, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John M. and Mildred U. (Urquhart) Oakey, and was the wife of Louis Anthony "Tony" Hancock.
Gayle was born and raised in Roanoke, VA. She was an alumnae of The College of William and Mary. She was a sister of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, where she established and maintained friendships for more than 55 years.
Gayle had a passion for helping others. She taught at First Presbyterian Nursery School for 30 years. She volunteered countless hours at Musikfest for over 30 years, the Junior League of the Lehigh Valley and the Cathedral Church of the Nativity. Gayle enjoyed reading, her dogs and going to the library. Her life centered around her family and she cherished every moment spent with them.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Tony Hancock; sons, Keith O. Hancock and his wife, Darlene, Andy Hancock and his wife, Rachael; daughter, Kathryn H. Kashner and her husband, John; brother, John M. Oakey, Jr. and grandchildren, Ellen, Cameron and Casey Kashner and Bayden Hancock. Gayle was preceded in death by her brother, Sam G. Oakey.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ArtsQuest 101 Founders Way. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Condolences may be offered on line at www.connellfuneral.com