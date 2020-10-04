Geraldine Mae Sterner, 87, of Sun Lakes, AZ passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 15, 2020 while at home, under the loving care of lifelong companion Betty Echgelmeier.



Born in Bethlehem, she lived in Los Angeles for many years while working for Macys, retiring in 1992. Moving to Sun Lakes, AZ she enjoyed the outdoors, photography, and going to the casino.



Geraldine proudly served her country in the US Army from 1952 to 1957.



Preceded in death by father William W. Sterner, mother Johanna K. Sterner, brother William F. Sterner, and sister Dorthy Gimbar.



Survivor's sister Mary Jane Cikovich of Allentown, brother Edward and his wife Linda of Bethlehem, Richard Sterner of Bethlehem, Gary Sterner and his wife Joann of San Diego, CA, and also many nieces and nephews.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



