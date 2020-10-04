1/1
The Rev. Dr. Gene E. Handwerk
The Rev. Dr. Gene E. Handwerk, 75 years, of New Tripoli, passed away peacefully Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Lenore M. (Friebolin) Handwerk to whom he was married 55 years last August 21. Born in Allentown, January 14, 1945, Gene was the son of the late Elwood E. and Glendora S.A. (Metzger) Handwerk. A native of the Lehigh Valley and of Pennsylvania German descent, he was born and raised on a potato farm and spoke the PA German Dialect. He attended public schools and traveled throughout the USA, Europe, and Dubai. His interests included fly-fishing, golf and skiing. Gene was a graduate of Northwestern Lehigh, Class of 1962 and Delaware Valley College, Class of 1966 with a B.S. in Agronomy where he was a member of Delta Tau Alpha, Honor Society of Scholastic Achievement.

Gene continued his studies at Moravian Theological Seminary, Moravian College earning a Master of Divinity and became an ordained minister of the Church of Christ according to the confessions and teachings of the Lutheran Church in America in 1977. Rev. Handwerk faithfully served the Lutheran Congregation of Ziegels Union Church in Breinigsville as pastor from 1977 – 1996. He earned a Doctor of Ministry from the Theological School of Drew University in 1982 and a Master of Arts in Pastoral Counseling in 1985. Rev. Handwerk served as Associate of the Bishop, Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod, ELCA from 1996 – 2015. In 2003, he received the "John Hus Award" from Moravian Seminary Alumni Board. Rev. Handwerk was a member of New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Tripoli.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife; children, Robin S. Watson (Andrew) of Media, Marci J. Piescienski (Eric Buskirk) of Jim Thorpe, Philip G. Handwerk (Gray) of Clemmons, NC; sister, Fern M. Danner and her companion, Charles F. Wisler, Jr. of Germansville; grandchildren, Ashley (Devin), Hayden, Noah, Eli, Mason, Samuel, Sabrina; great grandsons, Baylin and Shane; brother-in-law Barry Friebolin (Wanda); predeceased by a sister, Bette J. Frisch.

Service: A memorial service of thanksgiving and gratitude will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. No public calling hours. Private interment will take place at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge or arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church (General Fund) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
October 3, 2020
Pastor Gene was such a kind man, along with Lenore. I have much respect for them both. He was truly a man of God and will be missed. Please accept my condolences. Praying the Holy Spirit's comfort for you at this time. Peace and love, Shelley Surber
Shelley Surber
