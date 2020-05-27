Gene L. Dieter
Gene L. Dieter, 80, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born in Aquashicola, PA, he was the son of the late Herman W. and Mabel I. (Smith) Dieter. Gene was married to the late Margo A. (Epting) Dieter for nearly 36 years.

A 1957 graduate of Palmerton High School, Gene went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Muhlenberg College in 1961 and a Master's Degree from Kutztown University in 1978. He taught German at Louis E. Dieruff High School in Allentown for 37 years, and he served as chair of the foreign language department in the years prior to his retirement in 1998. He was also a coordinator of the Allentown-Saarbrücken Sister City Student Exchange program, for which he made numerous trips to Germany with his students.

Gene was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he taught Sunday School and served as Sunday School Superintendent, Church Council President, and a member of the choir.

He leaves behind his children, Gerald K. Dieter, Debra A. (John L.) Gibbons, and Eric G. (Jennifer) Dieter; his companion, Patricia Neff; six grandchildren, Daniel, Katelynn, John Jr. (Nichole), Ryan, Joshua, and Samantha; and four great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Hyrum, Spencer, and Peter. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cara Ann, and his brother, Reverend Sherwood L. Dieter.

Burial will take place in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Services are private. Arrangements are being made by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the medical staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109.

"Auf Wiedersehen." – It's not goodbye, but until we see each other again.

Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Herr Dieter was one of my favorite teachers! I went on to major in German and elementary ed at Muhlenberg College, and then to a teaching career. I am still appreciative of his inspiration.
Carol Schneck Mickley, DHS '73
Student
May 26, 2020
I met Gene through my Mom's Cousin. He was great to talk to and very interesting. I want to extend my sympathy to his family and close friends.
Wendy Carraher
Friend
May 26, 2020
Herr Dieter was a wonderful teacher and a kind person. I remember his classes fondly; he worked us hard, but we learned so much from him! Auf Wiedersehen, Herr Dieter, Ruhe in Frieden.
Andrea Hajducko
Student
May 26, 2020
Herr Dieter was one of my favorite teachers. In my senior year I was the only student in all of Dieruff High School that attended his German V class, and thus was able to enjoy his teaching on a one to one basis. I'll never forget his dedication to his students and dry sense of humor. My favorite memories of Herr Dieter were that of the trip to Germany in spring of 1977. Ruhe In Frieden und auf Wiedersehen!
Dawn Atiyeh (nee Moyer)
May 26, 2020
Herr Dieter's class was my favorite at Dieruff-he developed my skill and love for the German language. I was very blessed and fortunate to have excelled at the study of German, thanks in large part to Mr. Dieter's tutelage. Memory Eternal!
Stephanie Koretski
Student
May 26, 2020
Mr. Dieter was one of my favorite teachers of all time. It is because of him that I became a German teacher and have been coordinating my own exchange program for almost thirty years. Ruhe im Gott und auf Wiedersehen! Roy Harvey '82
Roy Harvey
Student
