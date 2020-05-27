Gene L. Dieter, 80, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born in Aquashicola, PA, he was the son of the late Herman W. and Mabel I. (Smith) Dieter. Gene was married to the late Margo A. (Epting) Dieter for nearly 36 years.



A 1957 graduate of Palmerton High School, Gene went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Muhlenberg College in 1961 and a Master's Degree from Kutztown University in 1978. He taught German at Louis E. Dieruff High School in Allentown for 37 years, and he served as chair of the foreign language department in the years prior to his retirement in 1998. He was also a coordinator of the Allentown-Saarbrücken Sister City Student Exchange program, for which he made numerous trips to Germany with his students.



Gene was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he taught Sunday School and served as Sunday School Superintendent, Church Council President, and a member of the choir.



He leaves behind his children, Gerald K. Dieter, Debra A. (John L.) Gibbons, and Eric G. (Jennifer) Dieter; his companion, Patricia Neff; six grandchildren, Daniel, Katelynn, John Jr. (Nichole), Ryan, Joshua, and Samantha; and four great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Hyrum, Spencer, and Peter. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cara Ann, and his brother, Reverend Sherwood L. Dieter.



Burial will take place in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Services are private. Arrangements are being made by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the medical staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109.



"Auf Wiedersehen." – It's not goodbye, but until we see each other again.



