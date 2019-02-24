Gene L. Stiles, 91, of Bethlehem, and formerly of Palmerton and Fairless Hills, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of the late Jeanne (Mustard) Stiles, who passed in 2011. Born in Seven Valleys, PA, Gene was the son of the late Paul and Katie (Bowman) Stiles. After graduating from West York High School, he served his country in the US Navy, where he became a radioman. He later graduated from Valparaiso Technical Institute in Indiana, and went on to work for IBM Corporation in the Philadelphia region. He retired from IBM in 1987 after 35 years of service, working in Regional Technical Support and Marketing. During retirement, Gene enjoyed travelling with his wife, as well as the camaraderie of the Moravian Village CCRC. He became an accomplished miniature woodworking craftsman with the Lehigh Valley "Small on Scale" Miniature Club. Gene was a longstanding member of Advent Moravian Church, Bethlehem. Survivors: Daughters Faith and her husband Steven of Yardley, Debra and her husband John of Yardley; grandchildren Sean and Shannon; great-grandchildren Isabella and Ashlyn. Gene was predeceased by his son Paul. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, February 27, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 11 AM until time of services. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary