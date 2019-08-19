|
Gene T. Thrash, Sr., 76, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Phoebe Home, Allentown surrounded by his loving family. Gene and his wife, Rosemarie (Knappenberger), would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on October 16th. Born November 16, 1942 in Hazelton, he was a son of the late Cleatis, Sr. and Irene (Gregg) Thrash. Gene drove truck for UPS for more than 30 years and retired in 2002. He then drove school bus for 12 years for the Northampton School District. Gene honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northampton and was active on the church council. Gene was also a member of the Northampton Borough Fire Police. In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by sons, Gene, Jr. and wife, Christina, Troy and wife, Jody, and Jason; daughter, Melissa Hughes and husband, William; grandchildren, Amanda, Jada, Ayden, Gavin, Evan, Brynnica, Logan, Bryce, Luke, Dawson, Quinn, Evangeline; sisters, Marion Ayre, Marie Kotansky, Judy Krouse; brother, Harold; and sister-in-law, Marlene Knappenberger. Gene was predeceased by 5 brothers. Services: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 11a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Wednesday night from 5 to 7p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be presented to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Northampton Boro Fire Police in loving memory of Gene.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2019