1/2
Genevieve A. Coogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve A. Coogan passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School for girls in 1950. She was the fifth of six children born to John and Genevieve Felthaus: Marie, Ann, Bette, John and her only surviving brother Charles. She is survived by four sons: Tom, Bob, John (Carol), Rich (Amy), and her daughter Caroline (John). Also, six grandchildren: Sarah, Joshua (Cait), Jonathan (Nicole), Matthew, Lauren and Mary Kate. Great grandchildren: Paxton, Griffin, Malia and Baby Boy on the way. Sisters-in-law: Barbara Felthaus, Elizabeth Felthaus and Jean Coogan. Special niece Joni Gentile and many other nieces and nephews.

Genevieve or "Jeanne" led a very active life, returning to the workforce in her 30's and was always up for games, movies and road trips with her family and the many friends she made along the way. She was slowed by Alzheimer's in her last few years, but was still included in many family activities.

She loved to laugh and perhaps her most special gift was her ability to connect with young people. Whether through work or church or just the kids in the neighborhood, she was able to listen to and relate to them on their own level and she had a positive impact on so many young lives. She was so joyously young-at-heart and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Service: Private, funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: Lehigh Valley Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Tom and family,

Your Mom was very special, and you took wonderful care of her. May her memory be blessed.
Kim Spering CRNP
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved