Genevieve A. Coogan passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School for girls in 1950. She was the fifth of six children born to John and Genevieve Felthaus: Marie, Ann, Bette, John and her only surviving brother Charles. She is survived by four sons: Tom, Bob, John (Carol), Rich (Amy), and her daughter Caroline (John). Also, six grandchildren: Sarah, Joshua (Cait), Jonathan (Nicole), Matthew, Lauren and Mary Kate. Great grandchildren: Paxton, Griffin, Malia and Baby Boy on the way. Sisters-in-law: Barbara Felthaus, Elizabeth Felthaus and Jean Coogan. Special niece Joni Gentile and many other nieces and nephews.
Genevieve or "Jeanne" led a very active life, returning to the workforce in her 30's and was always up for games, movies and road trips with her family and the many friends she made along the way. She was slowed by Alzheimer's in her last few years, but was still included in many family activities.
She loved to laugh and perhaps her most special gift was her ability to connect with young people. Whether through work or church or just the kids in the neighborhood, she was able to listen to and relate to them on their own level and she had a positive impact on so many young lives. She was so joyously young-at-heart and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Service: Private, funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Lehigh Valley Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
.