Genevieve L. Shook, 88, of Limeport, passed away May 15, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the widow of Homer L. Shook, who passed away in 2006. Born in Limeport, she was the daughter of the late Erwin F. and Edith H. (Erney) Miller. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church, Coopersburg. Genevieve was an active volunteer at the Lower Milford Fire Co.



Survivors: Children, Gene Shook and his wife Sandra, Terri Kane and Todd Shook and his wife Amy; Grandchildren, Marci, Patti, Gene Jr., Jennifer, Brett and Amber; 10 Great Grandchildren.



Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the church, 5305 Blue Church Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103



