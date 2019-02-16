In the early morning hours of February 13, 2019, our beloved Genevieve slipped away from us at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Gen was a 41-month survivor of non-small cell and small cell lung cancer. She was 68.She was the wife of Daniel A. Nickischer for the last 42 years. She resided in Lehigh Township. Gen had a wonderful life. She grew up in Aliquippa, PA, the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Sercel. She was a dancer and a dance teacher. Voted "The Person Most Fun to Be With," by her senior class, she kept this title for the rest of her life. She was a graduate of both Kutztown and Lehigh Universities. Gen enjoyed a legendary 43-year career in education, starting at the age of twenty as an English-Reading teacher at Parkland High School. She helped hundreds of children with special needs as an educational consultant in private practice and as a special education administrator in the Allentown School District. Gen was also an adjunct professor at various colleges in Pennsylvania. Gen's goals were always to be a good mother and grandmother/Yia-Yia, and that's where her superpowers were. She raised two outstanding children, Kathryn Nickischer Friel (Michael,) and Peter Nickischer (Katie.) She also helped raise five grandchildren. For us, Gen was our Gram/Yia-Yia, our North Star, our Matriarch. Gen enjoyed traveling the world, and she loved the beach, especially Rehoboth Beach.Always glamorous, she loved fashion and clothing. As she fought fiercely for her life, she once said, "I'm not ready to die. I can't leave my family behind…plus I like to shop for clothes, make-up and shoes…especially shoes." Gen was much more than a glamorous woman. She was known for her deep perception and intuition; amazing organization and preparedness, and the ability to make people laugh, especially in tense situations. She was solution-focused and could rapidly develop plans of action, especially for special needs children. Gen's openness regarding her illness and prognosis allowed her to make many friends in the US and abroad in the lung cancer community. Her advice to survivors: KEEP FIGHTING.We are so thankful for the excellent care provided to Gen by LVPG Hematology Oncology, especially Eliot Friedman, MD, Dennis Sopka, MD, and Stephanie Abreu, RN. She also received loving care from the nurses and therapists on the 5th, 6th and 7th floors of Kasych. Love flowed to Gen from the staff at LVPG. We are also grateful for the undying support from her friends and colleagues at Parkland HS, Allentown School District, and the PTA (where Gen volunteered for many years.) Gen is survived by her husband, children and her grandchildren: Kentyn and Kaden Chambers, Landon Nickischer, and James and Eden Zettlemoyer. She is also survived by a brother, William Sercel, of Center Township. She was predeceased by a brother, Vincent. Calling Hours for Gen's Memorial Service will be at the Hunsicker Funeral home, 3438 PA Route 309, Orefield, PA, from 9:30am-11:30am on Monday, February 18, 2019.If you would like to honor Gen, you can make a donation in her name to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, and/or read a good book, play with your grandchildren, go to the beach, and most importantly, teach your children well. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary