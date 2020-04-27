Genevieve Urello
Genevieve Urello, 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25th at Old Orchard Health Care Center in Bethlehem Township. She was the spouse of 62 years of Howard Urello who passed away in 2010. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Sadie and Francis Taglang. Genevieve was a parishioner of SS. Simon and Jude Church where she was a member of the Seniors Group. Survivors: Son, Howard Patrick Urello and wife, Pamela of Gales Ferry, CT; daughter, Susan Urello of Bethlehem, three grandchildren, Lori Morrissette, Nicole Ward, and Erik Domingues; two great grandchildren, Kyle Morrissette and Collins Domingues; one great-great grandchild; several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Genevieve was preceded in death by her daughter, Rita Domingues; grandsons, David Domingues and Christopher Urello; and siblings, Francis, James, Thomas Taglang, Rosemarie Sullivan. The family wishes to thank the Healthcare providers and Heartland Hospice Care for their caring and support. Services: Private at convenience of the Family. Contributions: Can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society of the Lehigh Valley. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2020.
