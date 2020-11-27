Genivee "Jennie" Keffer Schreibeck, 98, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was the wife of William "Bill" Schreibeck, who passed away on February 1, 1980.



Genivee was born in Sinking Creek, Craig County Virginia, a daughter of the late Forrest M. and Elizabeth Catherine (Jones) Keffer. She graduated from Marywood High School in 1939 and received her B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1943 from Madison College (now James Madison University). She taught first grade at Sharon Elementary School in Alleghany County, VA for 3 years.



Jennie met Bill, who was from Allentown, while he was a patient at the Army Hospital (formerly Greenbrier Resort). They were married January 1946 and moved to Allentown after he was discharged from the Army. Jennie was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and travel. Jennie had visited each of the 50 U.S. states and 6 continents.



Survivors: She is survived by daughter, Diane Clause and her husband Jim of Allentown; son, David Schreibeck and wife Cyndy of Mertztown; sisters, Sue Nicodemus of Fort Wayne, IN and Shirley Garman and husband Tony of Roanoke, VA; brother, Robert Keffer and wife Kate of New Castle, VA; one granddaughter, Coral Schreibeck of NYC; two grandsons, Scott Clause and wife Shannon of Port Charlotte, FL and Jonathan Schreibeck and wife Niki of Apex, NC; 3 great-granddaughters, Allyson, Madalynn and Genivee. She was predeceased by a great-grandson Nathan William Schreibeck and brother-in-law Raymond Nicodemus.



Genivee's family would like to thank Family Pillars Hospice, Southeastern Home Health Services and Above & Beyond Mountain View for their wonderful care and support.



Services: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2336 S. Ninth Street, Allentown. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the time of the service, all in the church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the church. The K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to be caring for Genivee and her family.



