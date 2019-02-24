62 years of age, and resident of Lower Nazareth Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning February 20, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Cindy J. (Menne) Achey for 15 years. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of Kenneth Achey of Maxatawny, and the late Jean (Sedler Csensits. He was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Hecktown. A 1974 graduate of Freedom High School, Geof worked in the parts Department of Lexus of the Lehigh Valley, and previous for Lehigh Valley Honda for 25 years. He was a diehard and loyal Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. Surviving beside his wife Cindy are his children Karin and Kurt Kowalski; brothers Gary Achey with wife Gelsey Lorish, & Timothy Achey; nephew Dustin Achey with wife Amy, & daughter Hailey.Services officiated by Rev. Dr. Christian Eichorn will be 11:00 am Friday March 1, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22, where his viewing will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Allentown, Pennsylvania.Memorial contributions honoring Geof may be presented to the 3893 Adler Place Suite 170 Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18017 , or Peaceable Kingdom PO Box 424 Whitehall PA 18052 www.lvpeaceablekingdom.info Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary