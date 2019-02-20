|
|
George A. Beckage, 70, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Shirley L. (Gruver) Beckage (died Jan. 12, 2017). He was born in Bethlehem on September 13, 1948 to the late John Beckage and Helen (Novak) Beckage. George worked for Zilka & Co Bakery Supplies in Allentown for many years before retiring. He is a member of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: Children: Sherry L. (Allen R.) Koch of Bethlehem, Denise M. (Michael F.) Martin of Hellertown; grandchildren: Tiffany Amato and Allie Martin; great granddaughter: Emma. Predeceased by five siblings. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 617 E 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Bethlehem and/or the VNA Hospice at St. Luke's 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019