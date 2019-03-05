George A. Horvath, 76, of Coopersburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Doris (Himmelberger) Horvath. They celebrated 58 years of marriage last April. He worked in the Ingot Mold and BOF at the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 32 years up until the plant closing in 1995. Following that, he worked as a driver for Bucks County Transport, a job he loved, until his final illness. In all the years that he worked, he never took a sick day. George was a member of MorningStar Moravian Church in Coopersburg where he was a former Deacon and member of the Board of Trustees.Surviving with his wife are his children: Dawn Weber-Jordan and her husband Apostolos of Manayunk, Ryan and his husband Christopher Parker of Walnutport, and Eric and his wife Crystal of Slatington; his grandchildren: Justin, Shana, Nicholas, Tonya, Brandon, and Amanda; and his great grandchildren: Chance, Carson, and Jordan. He was preceded in death by his son George R. Horvath who passed on June 13, 2013.All are invited to gather with his family from 6 – 8 PM on Friday at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown. A Celebration of George's life will be led by Rev. Lance Fox at 8 PM.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to , 707 Grant St. 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, greaterpawv.wish.org. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary