Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Resources
More Obituaries for George Horvath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Horvath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George A. Horvath Obituary
George A. Horvath, 76, of Coopersburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Doris (Himmelberger) Horvath. They celebrated 58 years of marriage last April. He worked in the Ingot Mold and BOF at the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 32 years up until the plant closing in 1995. Following that, he worked as a driver for Bucks County Transport, a job he loved, until his final illness. In all the years that he worked, he never took a sick day. George was a member of MorningStar Moravian Church in Coopersburg where he was a former Deacon and member of the Board of Trustees.Surviving with his wife are his children: Dawn Weber-Jordan and her husband Apostolos of Manayunk, Ryan and his husband Christopher Parker of Walnutport, and Eric and his wife Crystal of Slatington; his grandchildren: Justin, Shana, Nicholas, Tonya, Brandon, and Amanda; and his great grandchildren: Chance, Carson, and Jordan. He was preceded in death by his son George R. Horvath who passed on June 13, 2013.All are invited to gather with his family from 6 – 8 PM on Friday at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown. A Celebration of George's life will be led by Rev. Lance Fox at 8 PM.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to , 707 Grant St. 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, greaterpawv.wish.org. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now