Dr. George A. Kirchner D.D.S

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. George A. Kirchner, 76, of Allentown, died April 20, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of Carol E. (Cox) Kirchner. Born in York, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Marie (Stine) Kirchner. He was a 1960 graduate of Spring Grove High School, a 1964 graduate of Susquehanna University, and a 1970 graduate of the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. Dr. Kirchner served his dental internship at Allentown Hospital and served his fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry. He was a general/family dentist in Allentown for 43 years, retiring in 2013. After retirement, Dr. Kirchner was a participant in H2Jamaica, a dental mission for the residents of Jamaica. He was a member of the American Dental Society, member and past president of the Pennsylvania Dental Association, member of the Second District Dental Association of Pennsylvania, member of the International College of Dentist, member of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, member of the Medical/Dental Staff of the Lehigh Valley Health Network, member of the Lehigh County Community College Dental Assisting Advisory Committee, member of the American Institute of Parliamentarians, Lecturer at Lehigh County Community College, Pennsylvania Dental Association, Colorado Dental Association, and the Alaska Dental Association. Dr. Kirchner was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, where he was a member of the senior choir, brass choir, worship and music committee, Sunday School teacher, and an assistant minister. He was a member of the cornet (trumpet) section of the Allentown Band since 1971, served as a board member, and was a member of American Federation of Musicians, Local 45. Dr. Kirchner was a soccer official since 1997 and a member of the United States Soccer Federation, Eastern Pennsylvania Soccer Referee's Association, and the Lehigh Valley Soccer Referee's Association. He was a member of the NRA, National Wild Turkey Federation, Trout Unlimited, Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation, Guthsville Rod and Gun Club, and Topton Fish and Game Association. Dr. Kirchner enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, reading, and listening to music. Dr. Kirchner is survived by his loving wife, Carol; sons, Grant A. Kirchner of Allentown and Eric G. Kirchner of San Francisco, CA; daughter, Kristen E. wife of John W. Powell of Gladwyne; sister, Beverly A. Reindollar of York; Nephew, Brett Reindollar of Virginia Beach, VA. A Memorial Service to celebrate George's life will be held Sat., April 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown. Visitation 11:30 to 12:45 PM in the church. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049 or to the Allentown Band, Inc., 1914 W. Greenleaf St., Allentown, PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries